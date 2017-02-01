Facts

18:31 01.02.2017

Contact Group on Ukraine calls conflict sides in Donbas to strictly observe comprehensive ceasefire

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine has negotiated a truce on the contact line at a meeting in Minsk and called on the conflict sides to observe the ceasefire, envoy of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine Martin Sajdik told reporters.

The Contact Group calls for a strict observance of the full and comprehensive ceasefire in the areas delimited by Donetsk airport, Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, as well as along the entire contact line, he said.

And to withdraw hardware subjected to the Minsk Agreements to the distance determined by them and to storage facilities by February 5, he said.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Netanyahu agree to intensify cooperation in economy, on Groysman's visit to Israel

Ukrainian military transport aircraft attacked over Black Sea, crew not injured

TCG calls for weaponry removal from line designated by Sept 19, 2014 memorandum

About 30% shells fired at Avdiyivka need clearance

Donbas conflicting parties agree to swap lists of captives, verifying them - Sajdik

LATEST

Ukrainian State Emergency Service reports 132 residents evacuated from Avdiyivka

Turchynov sees no grounds for evacuation of Avdiyivka residents

Ukrainian, U.S. representatives discuss participation of Ukrainian Air Force in intl drills Rapid Traident-2017, Clear Sky-2018

Militants open fire on energy workers, fireworkers of State Emergency Service in Avdiyivka

Dutch parliament registers bill to ratify Ukraine-EU deal

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING