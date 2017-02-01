Ex-head of Mykhailivsky Bank arrested, delivered to court hearing on pretrial detention

Law-enforcement officers have arrested and delivered former governor of Mykhailivsky Bank Ihor Doroshenko to court for a hearing on his pretrial detainment, which could range from house arrest to incarceration, spokeswoman for Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Nadiya Maksymets has said.

"Ex-chairman of the board of Mykhailivsky Bank Doroshenko has been detained and delivered to court to attend a hearing on his pretrial arrest," Maksymets said on her Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

As earlier reported, Doroshenko on January 27 failed to appear at a meeting with PGO investigators to hear new charges (in addition to embezzlement, Doroshenko is now suspected of driving Mykhailivsky to bankruptcy) against him. Doroshenko wrote on his Facebook page then that he was in hospital.

"Since Thursday, I've been in the hospital. An ambulance took me there. I was not hiding and do not plan to hide. All legal requirements, including informing the corresponding [law-enforcement] offices, are met by me and my lawyers," his Facebook page said.