Facts

10:53 01.02.2017

NABU concerned about surge in meddling in state ownership rights register

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported an increase in the number of hostile takeovers with the use of the state register of ownership rights by way of meddling, and plans to address the situation jointly with the Justice Ministry, which keeps the register, NABU head Artem Sytnyk has said.

"There are massive hostile takeovers due to meddling into the register of ownership rights: we have started receiving requests on a massive scale that a legal owner is deleted and replaced by a Cyprus-based company… [This is] a new form of a hostile takeover," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sytnyk cited an example with the seizure of a building in the center of Kyiv with the involvement men with automatic weapons. "A representative of a Cyprus-based company appeared, saying: 'Look, we're new owners because we're in the register,'" he described the incident.

Sytnyk said he would meet with Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko to address the issue.

"The NABU has authorities to put forth a motion to eliminate causes and conditions that contribute to corruption. We'll examine that issue and submit our proposals to the Justice Ministry," he said.

IMPORTANT

РБ ООН занепокоєна погіршенням ситуації на сході України, закликає до відновлення режиму припинення вогню

All 'relatively quiet' in Avdiyivka overnight

Ukraine at UNSC to use every opportunity to counter Russian aggression

Five residents of Avdiyivka wounded, 24 cases of damaged property in three days of shelling

Ex-head of Mykhailivsky Bank arrested, delivered to court hearing on pretrial detention

LATEST

UNSC concerned about deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine, urges ceasefire

Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas to converge at 3 p.m. on Wednesday

U.S. concerned about spike in violence in eastern Ukraine

UN Security Council to consider situation in closed session in Avdiyivka

Ukrainian govt forces' positions in Donbas shelled about 50 times over past 24 hours

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в кировограде
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING