Facts

10:30 01.02.2017

Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas to converge at 3 p.m. on Wednesday

The Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas will converge in Minsk on Wednesday, Darka Olifer, press secretary of Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group and former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said.

"The Trilateral Contact Group failed to hold a videoconference yesterday due to the absence of representatives of the individual districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Russia. A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group is due to take place in Minsk at 3 p.m. today," Olifer told Interfax.

Ukraine has discussed the escalated tensions near Avdiyivka with Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and security subgroup coordinator Ertugrul Apakan, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to the Contact Group Martin Sajdik, and Ukrainian and Russian military representatives to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, she said.

IMPORTANT

РБ ООН занепокоєна погіршенням ситуації на сході України, закликає до відновлення режиму припинення вогню

All 'relatively quiet' in Avdiyivka overnight

Ukraine at UNSC to use every opportunity to counter Russian aggression

Five residents of Avdiyivka wounded, 24 cases of damaged property in three days of shelling

Ex-head of Mykhailivsky Bank arrested, delivered to court hearing on pretrial detention

LATEST

NABU concerned about surge in meddling in state ownership rights register

UNSC concerned about deteriorating situation in eastern Ukraine, urges ceasefire

U.S. concerned about spike in violence in eastern Ukraine

UN Security Council to consider situation in closed session in Avdiyivka

Ukrainian govt forces' positions in Donbas shelled about 50 times over past 24 hours

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в новомосковске
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING