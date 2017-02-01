Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas to converge at 3 p.m. on Wednesday

The Trilateral Contact Group for Donbas will converge in Minsk on Wednesday, Darka Olifer, press secretary of Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group and former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, said.

"The Trilateral Contact Group failed to hold a videoconference yesterday due to the absence of representatives of the individual districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Russia. A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group is due to take place in Minsk at 3 p.m. today," Olifer told Interfax.

Ukraine has discussed the escalated tensions near Avdiyivka with Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and security subgroup coordinator Ertugrul Apakan, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to the Contact Group Martin Sajdik, and Ukrainian and Russian military representatives to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination, she said.