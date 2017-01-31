Facts

21:23 31.01.2017

Ukrainian govt forces' positions in Donbas shelled about 50 times over past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian armed forces servicemen have been wounded and two others sustained other injuries as government forces' positions have been shelled in Donbas; 46 such incidents had been recorded as of 6:00 p.m., the press center of the anti-terrorist operation reported on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

"A total of 46 instances of shelling have been recorded. Two of our servicemen have been wounded and two others injured," the press center said.

In the Donetsk sector, militants fired about 100 Grad launcher rounds and also used 152mm artillery systems and tanks to shell Ukrainian armed forces' positions near Avdiyivka. Militants also used 120mm mortars to shell Avdiyivka, Opytne, and Verkhniotoretske, and grenade launchers and small arms to fire on Luhanske, it said.

In the Mariupol sector, militants used 122mm artillery systems to shell Vodyane and Berdyanske and 120mm mortars to shell Novohryhorivka, Krasnohorivka, Pavlopil, Talakivka, Novotroyitske, and Vodiane.

In the Luhansk sector, militants repeatedly fired 82mm mortars against Ukrainian government forces' positions near Krymske, Troyitske, and Novozvanivka, the press center said.

Interfax-Ukraine
