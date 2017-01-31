Minimum supply of heat maintained in blacked-out Avdiyivka

The authorities have managed to maintain the minimum level of supply of heat to infrastructure facilities in the city of Avdiyivka, Ukraine's Donetsk region, which was cut off from power due to shelling in the conflict zone in Donbas, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"We are keeping the heat parameters at a minimal level and we have hope that we will be able to maintain the situation and even improve it by joint efforts. I don't want to go into technical details, but as of right now the situation in the city is fully controlled," he said at a meeting of the control headquarters of the Avdiyivka military-civilian administration on Tuesday evening.

Groysman said that during the meeting all alternative scenarios of power supply to Avdiyivka were elaborated on for the purpose of maintaining activities of the city at a minimal level.

He said that the alternative power supply is already provided to the Avdiyivka city hospital, critically ill patients were evacuated and only those patients who can continue treatment at home, if necessary, remain.

"The military-civilian administration has adopted a decision to suspend the education process and it's the right decision. Over 1,000 children attended five schools. There is no mass outflow of people from the city. I issued ordered to elaborate on the possibility of the functioning of one school, where children could stay during daylight hours," he said.

The prime minister said that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has implemented all mechanisms for the enemy to stop shelling the city.

"This means that as soon as the regime of quiet is initiated, we will be able to involve all repair crews to restore the power supply in Avdiyivka as soon as possible," he said.

Groysman also said that a meeting of the government during which the issue of ensuring activities of Avdiyivka will be discussed among other things is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1.