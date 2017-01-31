Facts

21:16 31.01.2017

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Two soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were wounded and one injured in the anti-terrorist operation area in Donbas as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk told the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.

"According to operational data, two people are wounded and another one has got a battle injury. [We recorded] 25 instances of shelling along the entire contact line at this point," Motuzianyk said.

He said earlier on Tuesday that the OSCE and the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) tried to convince the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to establish a ceasefire regime to allow for repairs of municipal infrastructure.

