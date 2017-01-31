Facts

13:19 31.01.2017

Yelchenko in his letter to UN Secretary General: We demand Russia stop fighting in eastern Ukraine

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General in connection with the deteriorating situation in the east of Ukraine.

"Yelchenko in his letter to the UN Secretary General: We demand the Russian Federation cease hostilities immediately and to comply strictly with the ceasefire," Ukraine's Permanent Mission to the UN said on Twitter referring to the statement's copy.

