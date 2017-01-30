Yanukovych invites Ukrainian investigators to Russia to receive testimony from him

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said he is ready to cooperate with Ukrainian investigators and convinced that no obstacles currently exist for appropriate investigatory and procedural actions to be taken with his participation in Russia.

"At any time you like, you may personally arrive at the place of my residence, which you know, to receive my testimony, serve documents as may be necessary, and proceed with other procedural actions," Yanukovych said in a motion that his lawyer Vitali Serdyuk is expected to submit to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Monday.

"In this case, I plead that you consider that I desire to cooperate with investigators and tell them about all actual circumstances of the case for the purpose of a comprehensive and unbiased investigation," Yanukovych said.

The Aver Lex lawyer association highlighted the fact that Yanukovych has not yet been served the documents sent earlier by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office to Russia. This is because the judicial assistance request sent regarding service of the suspicion notice on Yanukovych is still waiting to be accommodated by competent Russia authorities, it said.

"As soon as it is served, all appropriate procedural actions may be performed as usual or upon arrival by investigators in person at his place of residence," the lawyers said.