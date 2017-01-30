Facts

17:24 30.01.2017

Poroshenko, Merkel to coordinate positions on preparation of roadmap for Minsk accords implementation

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that in his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel he will discuss preparation of a roadmap to implement the Minsk Agreements.

"Today we will discuss the roadmap for implementation of the Minsk Agreements," he told journalists before talks with Merkel in Berlin on Monday.

The leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia (Normandy format) agreed to draw up the document at their previous summit, Poroshenko said. "I want to thank our German and French colleagues for their firm and principled position, for supporting Ukraine's position and to express hope that we will be able to find sufficient argument for Russia to finally return to the negotiating table and to finally start implementing the Minsk Agreements," he said.

He stressed once again that he sees no alternative to the Minsk Agreements.

