EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss situation in Ukraine on February 6

Council of the European Union at the level of Foreign Ministers plans to assess progress in the implementation of the reforms program in Ukraine over the past year at its meeting in Brussels on February 6, the press service of the Council said on Monday.

"Ministers [of foreign affairs] will hold a debate on how to increase the impact of EU support. They will in particular assess EU support to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," a provisional agenda for this meeting says published on the website of the Council.

The Council, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, will discuss the political situation in Libya, one year after the formation of the Government of National Accord.

It is expected that ministers for foreign affairs may also discuss how to work with Libya to address irregular migration along the Central Mediterranean route, on the basis of the joint communication 'Migration on the Central Mediterranean route: managing flows, saving lives,' which was presented on 25 January 2017, and follow up on the meeting of EU Heads of State and Government in Malta on 3 February 2017.

The Council will also discuss the situation in Egypt and the way forward in EU-Egypt relations. Ministers may also address more specifically migration, counter-terrorism and Egypt's role in the region.