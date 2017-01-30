Protests against subsidiaries of Russian banks in Ukraine taking place in Kyiv

Activists from the National Corps party, which was created in October 2016 on the initiative of members of the organization Azov Civil Corps, veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov regiment, deployed pickets in Kyiv on Monday morning near the central offices of the subsidiaries of the Russian banks PIB, Sberbank, BM-Bank and the office of Alfa-Bank.

The protesters placed posters on the banks' windows calling on citizens of Ukraine to withdraw their money from them. They demand the closure of Ukrainian banks associated with Russia and the arrest of Ukrainian National Bank Governor Valeriya Gontareva. They are not preventing the banks' staff and clients from going in and out of the buildings. Police officers are on site. They are not interfering in the situation.