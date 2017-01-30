Ukrainian citizen Karpiuk located in Vladimir Central prison

Ukrainian citizen Mykola Karpiuk, convicted in Russia, whose whereabouts had been unknown since December 5, 2016, is hold prisoner in Vladimir Central. He has no complaints about conditions of his detention and set his mind on fighting, his lawyer said in the air of TV channel.

"Consul Hennadiy Breskalenko met with him. Now Karpiuk is under quarantine in a fairly good, almost normal state. He set his mind on fighting. He has all the necessary things. He has nothing to complain about," Karpiuk's Russian lawyer Ilya Novikov said in the air of 112.Ukraine TV channel on Saturday.

Novikov plans to visit his defendant the next week.

According to the lawyer, there is no information at the moment about the location and status of the Ukrainian cititzen Stanyslav Klykh, who was taken to Chelyabinsk on January 7.

"We do not know about his state - both physical and mental. He had health problems," he said.

The protection plans to file three more complaints to various instances.

As earlier reported, the Supreme Court of Russia's Chechnya region on May 26, 2016 sentenced Karpiuk and Klykh to 22.5 and 20 years in prison, respectively, for allegedly taking part in fighting with Russian army forces during the first Chechnya war during the early 2000s. Both men deny the charges. Karpiuk was due to serve the first ten years of his sentence in prison, and the prison term of Klykh was set at nine years. After that both convicts will be transferred to a maximum-security penitentiary.

The Russian Supreme Court upheld the sentence on October 26. Karpiuk and Klykh were sentenced for participating in the hostilities against federal forces with the UNA-UNSO organization during the first Chechen campaign.