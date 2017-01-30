Facts

10:45 30.01.2017

Hearings on Ukraine's motion at UN International Court of Justice to start in March 2017 – Klimkin

The hearings at the International Court of Justice in the Hague ( Netherlands) into the Ukraine's motion to bring Russia to justice for acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine will begin in March 2017, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"The hearings will begin at the International Court of Justice in March on our motion, which we filed against Russia, because it consistently violates the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," he said on the Inter TV channel on Sunday night.

As reported, on January 16, 2017 Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine. The lawsuit was filed under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Interfax-Ukraine
