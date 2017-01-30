Facts

09:49 30.01.2017

ICJ to begin hearings on Kyiv's claim against Moscow in March

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the primary judicial branch of the United Nations seated in The Hague, the Netherlands, will start hearings in March 2017 on Ukraine's claim against Russia pertaining to the alleged breach of two conventions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"In March, the UN World Court will start hearing the claim we have filed against Russia because of its systematic violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," he said on the Inter channel on Sunday evening.

Ukraine filed the claim with the International Court of Justice on June 16 in order to hold Russia liable for violation of the two conventions.

IMPORTANT

Hearings on Ukraine's motion at UN International Court of Justice to start in March 2017 – Klimkin

Ukrainian military seize strategically important outpost in Avdiyivka industrial zone area in counterattack

Kyiv reports death of 5 Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas in past 24 hours

PGO extends investigation against Yanukovych until late March

Policeman and 'private detective,' who helped Firtash, condemned for corruption

LATEST

Economy ministry is leader among reformer ministries in Ukraine

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO area in past 24 hours

Klitschko intends to introduce data centers across country

Ukraine disappointed with Russia's refusal to extend OSCE's access to entire Ukraine-Russia border not controlled by Kyiv

More than 192,000 military men get status of war veteran

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в луцке
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING