ICJ to begin hearings on Kyiv's claim against Moscow in March

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the primary judicial branch of the United Nations seated in The Hague, the Netherlands, will start hearings in March 2017 on Ukraine's claim against Russia pertaining to the alleged breach of two conventions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said.

"In March, the UN World Court will start hearing the claim we have filed against Russia because of its systematic violations of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," he said on the Inter channel on Sunday evening.

Ukraine filed the claim with the International Court of Justice on June 16 in order to hold Russia liable for violation of the two conventions.