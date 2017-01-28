Facts

13:46 28.01.2017

Klitschko intends to introduce data centers across country

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as the head of the Association of Ukrainian Cities, will offer to extend the experience of the capital and open data centers in other cities of Ukraine, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration has said.

Klitschko noted Kyiv is the first city in Ukraine, where such a center opened under the Smart City system implementation. According to him, the work of the center includes the Safe City program. Almost 4,000 video cameras have been installed in the capital, which allow making video and photo records of violations. In addition, the cameras allow recognizing car numbers and monitoring the work of public services, while later a face recognition system will be launched.

"Our task is to make Kyiv secure. And the data processing system is one of the key components to put security at the highest level," Klitschko said.

The Kyiv mayor said such systems work in many cities around the world.


