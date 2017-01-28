Facts

13:40 28.01.2017

Ukraine disappointed with Russia's refusal to extend OSCE's access to entire Ukraine-Russia border not controlled by Kyiv

The Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE has expressed disappointment due to Russia's reluctance to give consent to the extension of the OSCE mission observers' mandate for the entire stretch of the border adjoining the territory of Donbas temporarily uncontrolled by Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on January 27, 2017 the OSCE Permanent Council at the 1,130th special meeting decided to extend until April 30, 2017 the mission observers' mandate for two Russian checkpoints Gukovo and Donetsk.

"In connection with this decision, the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE made an interpretative statement, in which expressed deep disappointment with Russia's stubborn refusal to give consent to the expansion of the mission's mandate on the entire stretch of the border adjacent to the territory of Donbas temporarily uncontrolled by the government of Ukraine," the report says.

According to the Ukrainian delegation, such actions of the Russian Federation indicate its intention to continue the delivery of heavy weapons, military equipment, regular troops, rebels, support terrorist activities in the territory of Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
