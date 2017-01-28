Facts

12:50 28.01.2017

More than 192,000 military men get status of war veteran

Some 192,209 military men and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who took part in the anti-terrorist operation, have received the status of war veteran since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak has said.

At a briefing in Kyiv he informed that the Defense Ministry conferred a decoration to 36,000 soldiers and Armed Forces personnel, more than 12,000 soldiers were decorated by the state.

Interfax-Ukraine
