More than 192,000 military men get status of war veteran

Some 192,209 military men and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who took part in the anti-terrorist operation, have received the status of war veteran since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak has said.

At a briefing in Kyiv he informed that the Defense Ministry conferred a decoration to 36,000 soldiers and Armed Forces personnel, more than 12,000 soldiers were decorated by the state.