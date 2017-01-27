Poroshenko to visit Berlin and meet with Merkel on Monday

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in the coming week, a spokesman for the Ukrainian president Sviatoslav Tseholko has said.

"The president will visit Berlin on Monday, where he will hold talks with Merkel," Tseholko told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the main topic of the talks will be the situation in Donbas and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.