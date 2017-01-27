Facts

12:13 27.01.2017

Yanukovych treason trial to start early March

The files of treason case of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych will be transferred to the court in early March, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"It is predicted that the trial could begin on the first days of March," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Lutsenko said that the pretrial investigation is almost completed.

"Now a few legal proceedings are about to take place and we will give pretrial investigation materials with the refined suspicion on the results of this investigation to Yanukovuch's defense," the prosecutor general said.

According to him, it will take a maximum of 17 days for Yanukovych's defense to familiarize with the case materials.

As reported, the Pechersky district court of Kyiv satisfied the motion of the investigator of military prosecutor's office on giving permission to carry out a special procedure (in absentia) of a pretrial investigation in the case of high treason against Yanukovych.

