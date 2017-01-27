Facts

10:48 27.01.2017

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past day

Militant forces conducted 63 strikes on the Ukrainian Anti-Terrorist peration (ATO) positions in Donbas over the past day, killing two Ukrainian servicemen, the Ukrainian military said.

Regardless of any agreements, the majority of strikes involve mortars of different calibers and heavy artillery, the press service of the ATO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Friday.

According to the press service, 152mm artillery weapons, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms were used against Shyrokyne near the city of Mariupol. Grenade launchers and small arms were fired on Lebedynske, Talakivka, Krasnohorivka and Vodiane, small arms and grenade launchers were used against Novotroyitske, Hnutove and Pavlopil, and Novotroyitske came under sniper fire as well.

Krymske, Novotoshkivske, Novozvanivka, Vodiane, Novo-Oleksandrivka and Popasna in the Luhansk region also came under fire, the press service said.

Mortars were fired on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Avdiyivka, Verkhniotoretske and Zaitseve in the Donetsk region. Grenade launchers and small arms were used against Novhorodske, Kamyanka and Avdiyivka.

