Ukrainian foreign minister rules out 'Normandy Four' ministers meeting anytime soon

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said there is no reason for a ministerial meeting of Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia (the so-called 'Normandy format') to discuss implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"We are trying to work on the roadmap [for implementing the Minsk agreements]. Working on the roadmap, we are much farther from what the Russian side in principle agreed to at the Berlin summit, where it was agreed that we would be working consistently on a roadmap. Now the Russian side is blocking it consistently, so getting to the political level, that of the ministers, over the coming weeks, without us having some kind of position for discussion - I see no such chance today," Klimkin told journalists in Kyiv on Thursday.

To move forward, it is necessary to meet the main conditions for providing security in Donbas, the minister said.

There will be changes in the 'Normandy format' at the ministerial level after the appointment of a new German foreign minister, Klimkin also said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged its Normandy format partners to increase pressure on Russia in connection with its failure to observe the Minsk agreements, in particular the ceasefire in Donbas.

On January 23, Klimkin said the foreign ministers from the countries involved in the Normandy format of negotiations had not yet discussed a possible date of their next meeting.