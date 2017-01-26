Facts

17:21 26.01.2017

Nineteen SBU officials killed in war in Donbas, over 100 wounded

Nineteen officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were killed in action in eastern Ukraine, SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak said.

"Unfortunately, the war has claimed the lives of many SBU officials. A total of 19 officials were killed in action during the war in the eastern part of our country. Over 100 were wounded," Hrytsak said in Kyiv on Thursday during the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv court bans mobile operators from destroying data from 3 years ago

Three Ukrainian troops wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Police arrest lawyer for Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People

NABU detains acting chairman of United Mining-Chemical Company board on charges of corruption

PACE adopts resolution on Ukraine

LATEST

Danish foreign minister to visit Ukraine next week

SBU, prosecutors to legally assess railroad blockade by activists in Luhansk region

Policemen suspected in Nigoyan, Zhyznevsky and Senyk killings

Ukraine's integration into EU is priority for Estonia

OSCE representative Mijatovic condemns repressions of occupation regime in Crimea, Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Metry.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING