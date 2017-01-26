Nineteen SBU officials killed in war in Donbas, over 100 wounded

Nineteen officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) were killed in action in eastern Ukraine, SBU chief Vasyl Hrytsak said.

"Unfortunately, the war has claimed the lives of many SBU officials. A total of 19 officials were killed in action during the war in the eastern part of our country. Over 100 were wounded," Hrytsak said in Kyiv on Thursday during the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine.