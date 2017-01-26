Facts

13:31 26.01.2017

Three Ukrainian troops wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been injured in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the east of the country over the past day, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry on the ATO issues Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Over the past day none Ukrainian soldier has been killed, three wounded: two soldiers - in the Troyitske and Avdiyivka, one more soldier - in the area of Svitlodarsk bulge," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Interfax-Ukraine
Rul.ua
