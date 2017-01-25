NABU, SAP ask court to allow pre-trial investigation into judge Chaus' case in his absentia

Agents of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in coordination with prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have lodged a claim with Kyiv's Solomyansky district court, asking for permit to conduct a pre-trial investigation into the case of judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky district court Mykola Chaus in his absentia.

The two agencies decided to take such a measure because the suspect is at large and wanted internationally, the NABU's press service said on Wednesday.

"He has been informed about an interrogation in accordance with the laws. Relevant announcements, as required by law, were published in the official press: the government's Uriadovy Kurier and on the Bureau's website," it said.

Mykola Chaus, a judge from Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court, on November 11, 2016, was placed on Interpol's international wanted list.

Chaus is suspected of committing a crime pursuant to Part 4 of Article 368 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (accepting, offering or promising a bribe).

As earlier reported, on August 9, 2016, agents from NABU with agents from the SAPO discovered Chaus had received a bribe of $150,000. The money was found in two glass jars, which Chaus dug in the yard of his residence.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada on September 6 supported the representation of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to detain and arrest Chaus. Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy immediately signed the bill.

SAPO the same day said Chaus had fled to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Kyiv's Solomyansky District Court on September 12 gave permission to arrest Chaus.

In early October 12 NABU Head Artem Sytnyk said it was possible Chaus could return to Ukraine. He added that the necessary documents to place him on the Interpol wanted list were being prepared.

NABU sent Interpol documents relating to the case on October 21.