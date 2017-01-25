PACE adopts resolution on Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution titled "The Functioning of Democratic Institutions in Ukraine," Ukrainian MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to PACE and newly elected PACE Vice-President Hryhoriy Lohvynsky has said.

"PACE Resolution 'The Functioning of Democratic Institutions in Ukraine' has been adopted. The score is 106 [for] vs. 11 [against], again in favor of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"It is important that our opponents did not manage to replace the term "Russian aggression" with an "internal conflict," he wrote.