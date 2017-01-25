One Ukrainian soldier wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian soldier has been wounded in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the east of the country over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Over the past day no Ukrainian soldier has been killed, but one soldier wounded in Krasnohorivka," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Motuzianyk said that in the Luhansk sector the hostilities were conducted in Popasniansky district. The enemy actively used heavy weapons - guns and mortars, firing 30 mines and several artillery shells on ATO positions.

Over the past day, a total of 11 enemy attacks took place in the Luhansk sector, including heavy weapons.

In the Donetsk sector the most difficult situation is preserved in Avdiyivka industrial zone. The militants had been intermittently conducting a massive fire on ATO positions for about four hours.