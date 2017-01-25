Facts

18:37 25.01.2017

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian soldier has been wounded in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the east of the country over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Over the past day no Ukrainian soldier has been killed, but one soldier wounded in Krasnohorivka," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Motuzianyk said that in the Luhansk sector the hostilities were conducted in Popasniansky district. The enemy actively used heavy weapons - guns and mortars, firing 30 mines and several artillery shells on ATO positions.

Over the past day, a total of 11 enemy attacks took place in the Luhansk sector, including heavy weapons.

In the Donetsk sector the most difficult situation is preserved in Avdiyivka industrial zone. The militants had been intermittently conducting a massive fire on ATO positions for about four hours.

IMPORTANT

National and Polish memorials to NKVD victims desecrated near Kyiv

EBRD ready to participate in reforming Ukrzaliznytsia but not within supervisory board

Kyiv requires to urgently release journalist Sushchenko

Russia doing its utmost to weaken EU

Lawyer Polozov detained by FSB in Crimea, to be questioned by Umerov case

LATEST

Inspectors from Ukraine, Canada and Denmark reveal concentration of Russian artillery systems on border in Rostov region

New ASF outbreaks recorded in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk regions

Three more suspects in Onyschenko gas case detained

Poroshenko refuses to talk to Russian journalists in Helsinki

Poltorak stresses importance of free movement of OSCE SMM in Donbas

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING