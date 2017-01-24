Justice ministry backs creation of working group to shape e-declarations inspecting rules over NACP sabotage

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has proposed to create a working group to draw up the procedure for inspecting e-declarations at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko has said.

"I have applied to the Ukrainian prime minister, as he personally supervises the anti-corruption policy, with a proposal: the Justice Ministry does not want to take part in the show [sabotage by National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP)]. We have proposed that an independent working group that would carry out work of NACP will be created at the Cabinet of Ministers," the minister said on Channel 5 TV late on Monday.

Petrenko said that the working group intended to draw up the draft e-declaration inspecting rules meeting Ukrainian legislation would consist of experts approved by civil society, scientists, representatives of the Justice Ministry and NACP representative if desired.

"These specialist are to draw up proper draft rules to inspect [e-declarations] within several days, up to one week," the minister said.

Petrenko said that the necessity of creating the working group is linked to NACP sabotage of drawing up the document.