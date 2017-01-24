ATO HQ reports 51 attacks on its positions in past 24 hours

Over the past day the militants opened fire 51 times on the positions of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) zone injuring two servicemen, the press service of the ATO staff said.

In particular, in the Mariupol sector the militants shelled Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Shyrokyne with 120 mm and 82 mm caliber mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and small arms were used to fire on Pavlopil, Hnutove, Talakivka, Novotroyitske, Shyrokyne, Vodiane, Lebedynske. Snipers fired Novotroyitske and Shyrokyne.

In the Luhansk sector the militants fired Troyitske applying 122 mm caliber artillery and mortar shells of 120 mm and 82 mm caliber. Novozvanivka and Popasna were fired by mortars, Krymske, Troyitske, Novozvanivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka and Stanytsia Luhanska – by propelled grenades, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In the Donetsk sector the enemy used mortars of 120 mm caliber in Luhanske, grenade launchers and small arms - in Avdiyivka, Zaitseve and Opytne, infantry combat vehicles - in Luhanske. The enemy sniper was shooting on Pisky.