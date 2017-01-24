Prosecutor General's Office summons Yanukovych for questioning on Jan 27

Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine calls ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on January 27 for questioning as a suspect as well as to participate in the opening of the criminal proceedings into a high treason.

According to the two warrants, which were published on the official website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych is called at 15:00 p.m. on January 27, 2017 to the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office at the address: 8 Moskovska Street, room 127, Kyiv for the delivery of the notice on the suspicion change and interrogation as a suspect in a criminal proceeding dated June 14, 2016 on the grounds of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110; part 1 of Article 111; Part 5 of Article 27; Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to another warrant, Viktor Yanukovych is summoned at 15:00 p.m. on January 30, 2017 to the Main Military Prosecutor's Office to take part as a suspect in the opening of the prosecution of criminal proceedings materials dated June 6, 2016 on the grounds of criminal offenses under Part 5 of Article 27; Part 3 of Article 110; Part 1 of Article 111; Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that since November 28, 2016 Viktor Yanukovych is considered a suspect in the criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 (aiding in the deliberate acts committed with the aim of changing the borders and the territory of the state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine), and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 (aiding in the conduct of an aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.