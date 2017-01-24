Militants hold more than hundred people captive, more than 3,000 released

As of today, nearly 3,100 people have been found and freed from captivity, 110 people are kept hostages and 490 people are still missing, advisor to the SBU chief Yuriy Tandit has said.

"The publication of lists does not give us the opportunity to accelerate the process of release or search for the missing people [...] There are formal structures that are directly involved in this process. Almost 3,100 people have already been found and released. Some 110 hostages and 490 missing people have remained," Tandit said in the air of 112.ua Ukraina TV channel.

Tandit noted that those, having the opportunity to assist in the hostages' release, should do it, but should not interfere with the security services.

The SBU chief advisor called the activity of MP Savchenko as destructive. "Every day we check the information and hold a special meeting. Following the publication of the lists in the Facebook by the people's deputy we held a daily briefing since the very morning. I personally spoke with the head of the department, Colonel Kachanov. We were considering these lists."

At the same time, Tandit said that the SBU didn't hand over any lists to Savchenko and suggested that the list could be passed to Savchenko by the militants.