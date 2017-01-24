Facts

10:47 24.01.2017

Estonia to assist Ukraine in implementing e-governance, decentralization projects with almost EUR 6 mln

Estonia intends to assist Ukraine in the implementation of the project "Support for e-governance decentralization in Ukraine" (EGOV4UKRAINE) with EUR 5.7 million, the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services has said.

"Through the EGOV4UKRAINE project we strengthen the Ukrainian-European U-LEAD program for implementation of decentralization, which was launched in Ukraine in September 2016. EGOV4UKRAINE is aimed at improving the process of providing administrative services in local communities through e-governance instruments," the press service of the ministry said.

In particular, it is planned to develop and implement universal and effective IT architecture, information systems and technical solutions for the centers of administrative services primarily in the united territorial communities.

The memorandum on the implementation of the project will be signed between the State e-Governance Agency of Ukraine and the Estonian e-Governance Academy.

According to the report, the total cost of the project amounts to EUR 5.7 million.

