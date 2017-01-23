Poroshenko dismisses ambassadors in Croatia, South Korea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Oleksandr Levchenko from the post of the Ukrainian ambassador to Croatia with concurrent accreditation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Vasyl Marmazov from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Poroshenko signed corresponding decrees No.13/2017 and No.14/2017 on Monday, January 23, the president's official website reported.

There is still no information about the appointment of any other diplomats to the vacated ambassador posts, as well as about the appointment of Levchenko and Marmazov to any other positions.

As reported, Levchenko was appointed Ukrainian ambassador to Croatia on September 1, 2010 by then President Viktor Yanukovych after in May of the same year the mandate of the previous Ambassador Borys Zaichuk ended. In a year, Levchenko was concurrently appointed ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On September 1, 2011, Yanukovych signed a decree appointing Marmazov as ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea.

Marmazov, born in 1962, earlier served as deputy minister of economy (2010-2011), deputy interior minister (2006-2010), and deputy justice minister (2003-2005).

Levchenko, born in 1963, worked in the diplomatic service since 1992, in 2006-2007 he was deputy permanent representative of the president in Crimea, in 2007-2010 he served as deputy director and acting director of the Ukrainian foreign ministry's fourth territorial department.