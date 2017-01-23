Facts

16:05 23.01.2017

Poroshenko dismisses ambassadors in Croatia, South Korea

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Oleksandr Levchenko from the post of the Ukrainian ambassador to Croatia with concurrent accreditation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Vasyl Marmazov from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Poroshenko signed corresponding decrees No.13/2017 and No.14/2017 on Monday, January 23, the president's official website reported.

There is still no information about the appointment of any other diplomats to the vacated ambassador posts, as well as about the appointment of Levchenko and Marmazov to any other positions.

As reported, Levchenko was appointed Ukrainian ambassador to Croatia on September 1, 2010 by then President Viktor Yanukovych after in May of the same year the mandate of the previous Ambassador Borys Zaichuk ended. In a year, Levchenko was concurrently appointed ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On September 1, 2011, Yanukovych signed a decree appointing Marmazov as ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Korea.

Marmazov, born in 1962, earlier served as deputy minister of economy (2010-2011), deputy interior minister (2006-2010), and deputy justice minister (2003-2005).

Levchenko, born in 1963, worked in the diplomatic service since 1992, in 2006-2007 he was deputy permanent representative of the president in Crimea, in 2007-2010 he served as deputy director and acting director of the Ukrainian foreign ministry's fourth territorial department.

IMPORTANT

SBU prevents assassination attempt on MP Gerashchenko

Investigation into Yanukovych's treason to be completed in Feb

SBU in Kyiv prevents assassination attempt on MP, Russian intelligence involved

One serviceman killed in ATO zone in past 24 hours

Mejlis head calls on Ukrainian authorities to initiate creation of Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic

LATEST

Russian special services switch to political terrorism – Turchynov

No agreement yet on next Normandy format ministerial meeting – Ukrainian foreign minister

Estonia supports extension of sanctions against Russia

MP Liovochkin: Meetings in Washington give grounds for optimism

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
вакансии в одессе
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING