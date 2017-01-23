Estonia supports extension of sanctions against Russia

Estonia supports the extension of sanctions against Russia to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, president of this country Kersti Kaljulaid has said.

"We have also discussed the issues concerning the situation in eastern Ukraine and the need to respect the Minsk agreements, and that the sanctions against Russia need to be maintained as long as Minsk agreements are not fully met, and while Russia does not fulfill all its international obligations," Kaljulaid said at a press conference with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in Tallinn on Monday.

She also expressed confidence that the change of the U.S. administration should not lead to a change in this policy, because "international policy rules do not change depending on the elections."

In turn, the president of Ukraine thanked Estonia for a strong stance.

"I can only support the position of the Estonian president. Our position is as follows: first - Ukraine is afraid of nothing; second – we are ready to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country from the invading aggressor, including the Russian aggressor; and the third - the international, European and transatlantic solidarity is based not on the positions of influence zones, but on the values," Poroshenko said, noting that the same values are followed both by the U.S. and the European Union.

In these circumstances, he said, when Ukraine is the object of aggression on the part of the Russian Federation, we need global, European and transatlantic solidarity, "until the liberation of the Ukrainian territory from the Russian aggressor, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and transfer of uncontrolled part of the Ukrainian-Russian border under Ukrainian control."