MP Liovochkin: Meetings in Washington give grounds for optimism

People's deputy from the Opposition bloc faction, Serhiy Liovochkin, has said that U.S. president Donald Trump's administration will bring new energy to the solution of the conflict in the Donbas region and the establishment of peace in Ukraine, the official website of the Opposition bloc party has said.

"Those meetings, which I have held here [in Washington], give grounds for cautious optimism that the new administration of Trump will bring a new energy to the solution of the conflict in Donbas and in the establishment of peace in Ukraine," Liovochkin said, noting that the holding of the meeting give reason for optimism in this regard.

He stressed that Ukraine should become a peaceful country, because without peace there can be neither economic development nor social change, no way out of a systemic crisis.

"Peace is the first priority for Ukrainian politicians," Liovochkin said.