UN Court could impose temporary restrictions in several months

Ukraine hopes to receive a ruling on imposing the temporary restrictions from the UN International Court in The Hague (the Netherlands) under a lawsuit against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine in several months.

"Ukraine is asking the UN International Court to impose temporary restrictions to stabilize the situation and protect its citizens who are exposed to permanent and inevitable threats due to long-run violation of two international agreements by Russia. It takes long time to hear the lawsuit by the UN International Court. The court rules allow asking the imposing of these restrictions… It could take several months to hear this," Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine Mariana Betsa told Interfax-Ukraine on January 19.

Betsa said that the decision of the UN International Court to impose temporary restrictions is the binding order.

Earlier Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Olena Zerkal said that hearing of Ukraine's lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine could last for several years.

"The hearing of the lawsuit is really difficult and long procedure. After making the decision on applying the terms the court gives some time to submit the memorandum with the entire evidence package. Then the defending party has some time to prepare a counter-memorandum. The case will be long and heard for years," she said.

As reported, on January 16, 2017 Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Russian Federation in order to bring it to justice for the acts of terrorism and discrimination in the course of its illegal aggression against Ukraine. The lawsuit was filed under the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.