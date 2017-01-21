Facts

15:10 21.01.2017

MP Khomutynnik discusses prospects of relations between Ukraine, US in Washington

Head of Vidrodzhennia (Revival) group of lawmakers MP Vitaliy Khomutynnik during his visit to the United States on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump met chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce and the Majority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

"At the meeting the sides discussed the importance of deepening relations between Ukraine and the United States, the necessity of U.S. assistance in peace-making in the eastern part of Ukraine," Vidrodzhennia said on its Facebook page.

"U.S. politicians assured that relations between Ukraine and the United State after the election of new President Donald Trump will deepen. The position of Republicans in the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent – the United States as a reliable partner of Ukraine will continue providing support to our country," Khomutynnik said.

