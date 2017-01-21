Facts

14:31 21.01.2017

SBU in Kyiv prevents assassination attempt on MP, Russian intelligence involved

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said that SBU has prevented an assassination attempt on a Ukrainian deputy and Russian intelligence agencies were involved in it.

"Yesterday in Kyiv an assassination attempt on of a deputy was prevented," Hrytsak said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He said that Russian intelligence agencies were involved in it.

Hrytsak also said that two persons were detained. They are suspected of committing this crime. They were reporting to their curator in Russia.

He said that painstaking preparations for committing the crime were made.

As for the mode how to commit the assassination attempt, he said that it would have been committed using a self-made explosive device: two options – to install it under a car or to explode it when the car is running.

The delinquents were working out an escape to Russia after committing the crime, Hrytsak said.

Interfax-Ukraine
