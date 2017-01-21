Captive liberation center head organized MP Savchenko's meeting with DPR, LPR leaders

A meeting of non-affiliated deputy Nadia Savchenko with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk Republics (DPR and LPR), Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor Plotnitsky, was organized by Head of the captive liberation center from the Ukrainian side Volodymyr Ruban.

Ruban gave the information in an interview with Hromadske TV.

"When an occasion recurred I organized the meeting in Minsk [between Savchenko, Zakharchenko and Plotnitsky]," he said, adding that the meeting was not a secret.

Earlier Savchenko confirmed that on December 7, 2016 she was in Minsk where she met with Zakharchenko and Plotnitsky. She said she acted with the agreement of Ukraine's Security Service and her main goal was to resolve the prisoner exchange issue. She said she sees these talks as the need to broaden 'the Minsk format'.

On December 15, 2016, a group of MPs from various factions of the Verkhovna Rada, who are members of the national security and defense parliamentary committee drew up a draft resolution on expulsion of Savchenko from the committee.

The regulations parliamentary committee on January 18, 2017 recommended making a decision on the draft resolution on expulsion of Savchenko from the national security and defense committee via voting in the session hall.