One serviceman killed in ATO zone in past 24 hours

One soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the east of the country over past 24 hours, spokesman for the Defense Ministry for ATO matters Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Last day one Ukrainian soldier was killed, no wounded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

