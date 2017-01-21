Facts

13:00 21.01.2017

Mejlis head calls on Ukrainian authorities to initiate creation of Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Refat Chubarov on the 26th anniversary of Crimean referendum repeatedly has urged Ukrainian authorities to initiate amendments to X Section of the Constitution of Ukraine regarding the creation of the Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic.

"I again call on the Ukrainian president and Ukrainian government to convene the Constitutional commission as soon as possible to start work on amendments to Section X of the Constitution "Autonomous Republic of Crimea." We must make the Autonomous Republic of Crimea the Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic as an integral part of Ukraine," Chubarov said in Ukrainian parliament on January 20.

He recalled that 26 years ago on January 20 the Crimean referendum was held. It concerned the restoration of the autonomy of Crimea, which was abolished in 1945 in connection to the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people.

"The referendum was held at the beginning of the mass return of Crimean Tatars to their motherland. The Soviet Union and Communist's regime existed. Moscow was concerned about the fact that they would have to restore the Crimean Tatar Autonomous Republic, as deported Crimean Tatars returned to their land," Chubarov said.

