Poroshenko, Trump could meet late Feb

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States expects that the bilateral meeting of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place at the end of February, 112 Ukraine TV Channel has reported.

"Ukraine would chair the UN Security Council and it is obvious that the president could participate. We will try to propose to the United States to use the opportunity to meet at the bilateral level. This would be absolutely natural, as we have issues we need to discuss in the near future," Ukrainian Ambassador in Washington Valeriy Chaly said.

He said that Ukraine and the United States would focus on three issue pools.

"This is countering actions to Russia's aggression… or the security pool… The second is the development of reforms in Ukraine: macroeconomic stability. The third is obviously the issues linked to institutional mechanisms," he said.

Earlier Poroshenko in an interview with The Wall Street Journal at the World Economic Forum in Davos expressed hope that he would meet Trump in Washington in February 2017.