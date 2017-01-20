Facts

15:51 20.01.2017

Inspection in Rostov region shows Russia violated Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Building Measures

Ukraine together with Canada and Denmark have carried out the inspection on the territory of Rostov region of Russia which has exposed Russia's violations of the Vienna Document (2011) on Confidence and Security-Building Measures and Disarmament in Europe, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The multinational inspection team has confirmed the non-compliance by the Russian Federation with the clauses of the Vienna Document in terms of the provision of information on military forces to all OSCE participating states," Head of the Public Relations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Bohdan Senyk told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

