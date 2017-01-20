Facts

12:29 20.01.2017

Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expects Interpol decision on Onyschenko's search by end of Jan

Ukrainian Interpol Bureau is waiting for the decision of the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF), which will meet in late January, on the issue of searching people's deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Onyschenko.

"To make a long story short, we are in the process of waiting," Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Ukraine Vasyl Nevolia said during the hotline conversation at the 'Komsomolska Pravda in Ukraine' in Kyiv on Thursday answering the question of Interfax-Ukraine concerning Onyschenko's search.

"He and his defense [...] filed a complaint that the search warrant does not meet the standards [...] So, now the matter is under the CCF consideration," Nevolia said.

That is, he explained, Onyschenko isn't actually searched for now.

"From January 26 until January 29 the commission meeting will be considering this issue among others," National Interpol Bureau head said.

As reported, in early August Onyschenko left the territory of Ukraine. On August 8 he was put on the national search list.

Onyschenko is suspected of organizing a scheme to steal money from the natural gas production and sale projects with Ukrgazvydobuvannia, resulting in around UAH three billion in losses to the state.

Interfax-Ukraine
