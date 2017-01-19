Facts

16:52 19.01.2017

Ukraine awaiting quick ratification of Association Agreement with EU by Netherlands - Poroshenko at meeting with Rutte

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in Davos has said Ukraine is waiting for the Netherlands to ratify the Association Agreement with the European Union as soon as possible.

"The head of state stressed that the decision of the December meeting of the European Council opens prospects for the completion of the ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union by the Netherlands," the president's press service reported.

In turn, the Dutch prime minister confirmed his country's support for Ukraine in the need to maintain sanctions against Russia until the full implementation the Minsk agreements and the restoration of the territorial integrity of the state, including Crimea, as well as the speedy introduction of the EU visa-free regime for Ukrainian citizens.

The two officials also coordinated efforts aimed at bringing those responsible for the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 to justice.

