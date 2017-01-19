Facts

16:14 19.01.2017

Kyiv reports injury of 2 soldiers in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said.

"No Ukrainian servicemen died in the hostilities over the past day. Two soldiers of ours sustained injuries," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Ten shelling incidents were observed in the Luhansk sector in the past 24 hours, including six with use of heavy weapons, Motuzianyk said, adding that hostiles attacked Ukrainian army positions in Stanytsia Luhanska and in the Popasna district. He reported seven attacks in the Donetsk sector. "In the Mariupol sector, hostiles continued to shell Slavne and Novotroitske, and mortar attacks were seen near Talakivka and Pavlopil. In all, 20 hostile attacks were observed in that area, including two attacks employing heavy weapons," Motuzianyk said.

