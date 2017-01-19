Facts

14:59 19.01.2017

Over 1,700 Ukrainians wanted by Interpol – Interpol National Bureau head

There are currently 1,763 citizens of Ukraine wanted by Interpol, Head of the administration of the Interpol National Central Bureau for Ukraine Vasyl Nevolia has said.

"There are 1,763 Ukrainians who are wanted by Interpol. As a rule, our citizens are wanted for the committing "popular crimes" - murders, robberies, thefts [...] Most of them are property crimes," he said during the hotline conversation at the 'Komsomolska Pravda in Ukraine' in Kyiv on Thursday.

Nevolia believes that this figure is quite large. In this context, the head of the Ukrainian Interpol Bureau expressed the need to improve procedures for the international wanted list so that the whole complex mechanism of investigation will not be used for minor crimes.

