Facts

14:58 19.01.2017

Brussels to decide on abolition of EU sanctions against Russia after Moscow complies with Minsk agreements – Mogherini

The decision on cancellation of European sanctions against Russia will be taken not in Washington, but in Brussels, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

Mogherini told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that they together with their American friends are committed to the implementation of the Minsk agreements. And this decision is not made in Washington, but in Brussels, she said.

Earlier, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in his interview did not rule out the likelihood of the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions if Moscow follows the way of further disarmament.

Mogherini said the sanctions - not a mandatory part of their policy, but a way to improve the situation in Ukraine.

Mogherini said they cooperate with Russia on many issues and their attitude to some of them, such as the situation in Ukraine, seriously differs.

