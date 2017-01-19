Japan to provide equipment for public broadcasting to Ukraine

Japanese Ambassador Shigeki Sumi has said that Japan is ready to start the cooperation program with Ukraine to develop public broadcasting and supply technical equipment, the press service of Ukraine's Information Policy Ministry reported on Thursday.

"After studying your address we have decided that Japan would provide technical equipment to develop public broadcasting in Ukraine," Shigeki Sumi said at a meeting with Ukrainian Information Policy Minister Yuriy Stets on January 17.

The ambassador said that under the two and a half year program, starting this month, a group of experts would arrive to Ukraine from Japan. The group is ready to train public broadcasting specialists how to provide important information to citizens in the emergency situations. Japanese experts will also share experience of creating educational television programs with Ukrainian colleagues.

The ambassador also said that under a request of the ministry a possibility of launching the website of national information agency Ukrinform in Japanese has been found. This will be one of the ways to have access to information about Ukraine to Japanese.

Stets, in turn, said that the Information Policy Ministry will help to broadcast information about Japanese culture in Ukraine. 2017 year was announced the year of Japan in Ukraine.

"Ukrainians know a lot about assistance of the European Union and few about assistance of Japan. This is what we are ready to undertake – to promote spreading information about our friendly country Japan," he said.

The ministry recalled that at the previous meeting of the minister and the ambassador the sides discussed Japan's assistance in providing technical equipment for the multimedia platform of foreign broadcasting, but the sides decided to provide equipment to public broadcasting aiming at ensuring the efficiency of the reform.