Facts

12:24 19.01.2017

Rada approves foreign military training in Ukraine for 2017

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has approved military units of foreign states to take part in training exercises in Ukraine during 2017.

Bill No. 5636 confirming the decision of the president was supported by 236 Ukrainian parliament deputies, ten more than the simple majority required.

The bill, which was submitted for approval by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, provides permission for foreign military units to enter the territory of Ukraine in order to participate in multinational military training exercises, including the Sea Breaze-2017 and Rapid Trident-2017 training exercises with U.S. armed forces personnel.

According to the Rada's website, up to 3,000 foreign soldiers will take part in military training exercises during 2017. They include U.S. troops and soldiers from NATO-member states under the Partnership for Peace program. Armaments and up to six military aircraft and helicopters will take part.

Sea Breeze-2017, which will take place from July to September for 25 days will see the arrival of up to 2,500 U.S. and NATO-member state troops. Partnership for Peace exercises will involve up to ten military ships, five submarines, up to ten military planes and up to 60 military vehicles.

The Rapid Trident-2017 exercise, which is scheduled to take place from June to November in 2017 for up to 25 days provides for up to 2,000 U.S. and NATO-member state troops.

IMPORTANT

Over 1,700 Ukrainians wanted by Interpol – Interpol National Bureau head

Brussels to decide on abolition of EU sanctions against Russia after Moscow complies with Minsk agreements – Mogherini

ICRC plans to mobilize more than $60 mln for Ukraine in 2017

Strengthening reforms, battling corruption minimizes risks for Ukraine

ATO HQ reports 37 shelling attacks on its positions in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine awaiting quick ratification of Association Agreement with EU by Netherlands - Poroshenko at meeting with Rutte

Kyiv reports injury of 2 soldiers in Donbas in past 24 hours

Japan to provide equipment for public broadcasting to Ukraine

Ukrainian defense minister expects assistance from foreign advisors in ministry reform

Kyiv expects EU to grant visa-free regime in coming weeks

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа недвижимости в сфере обслуживания в Луцке
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING