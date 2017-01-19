Rada approves foreign military training in Ukraine for 2017

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has approved military units of foreign states to take part in training exercises in Ukraine during 2017.

Bill No. 5636 confirming the decision of the president was supported by 236 Ukrainian parliament deputies, ten more than the simple majority required.

The bill, which was submitted for approval by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, provides permission for foreign military units to enter the territory of Ukraine in order to participate in multinational military training exercises, including the Sea Breaze-2017 and Rapid Trident-2017 training exercises with U.S. armed forces personnel.

According to the Rada's website, up to 3,000 foreign soldiers will take part in military training exercises during 2017. They include U.S. troops and soldiers from NATO-member states under the Partnership for Peace program. Armaments and up to six military aircraft and helicopters will take part.

Sea Breeze-2017, which will take place from July to September for 25 days will see the arrival of up to 2,500 U.S. and NATO-member state troops. Partnership for Peace exercises will involve up to ten military ships, five submarines, up to ten military planes and up to 60 military vehicles.

The Rapid Trident-2017 exercise, which is scheduled to take place from June to November in 2017 for up to 25 days provides for up to 2,000 U.S. and NATO-member state troops.